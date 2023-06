Micronations exist all over the world, but on June 30th to July 2nd their diplomats will be in Joliet for the 2023 MicroCon! Listen below as John Landecker speaks with Queen Carolyn Shelby from the Nation of Ladonia. Her Majesty is the host and coordinator of the 2023 MicroCon. Get more information here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction