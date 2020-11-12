McDonald’s preps their ‘McPlant’ for 2021, but will consumers take a bite?

FILE – This June 25, 2019 file photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter on new menu items and attention-grabbing celebrity collaborations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

Plant-based fast food has been a hot ticket item and McDonald’s is finally getting in on the action. But can the burger giant replicate the success of other plant-based options?

Plant-based business expert Elysabeth Alfano joins John Landecker for her predictions on the future of mainstream vegan options and a look at why a plant-based diet is becoming more popular among athletes.

Curious about plant-based business and lifestyle? Visit Elysabeth at elysabethalfano.com and listen to the Awesome Vegans and Plantbased Business Hour podcasts.