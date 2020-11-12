McDonald’s preps their ‘McPlant’ for 2021, but will consumers take a bite?

Plant-based fast food has been a hot ticket item and McDonald’s is finally getting in on the action. But can the burger giant replicate the success of other plant-based options?
Plant-based business expert Elysabeth Alfano joins John Landecker for her predictions on the future of mainstream vegan options and a look at why a plant-based diet is becoming more popular among athletes.
