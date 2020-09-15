New Lenox Mayor Baldermann shares Halloween alternatives for those looking to celebrate

John Landecker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, dressed as Batman, gets into the Halloween spirit as he hands out Halloween treats to costumed children during his visit to The Penleigh Child Development Center in Sacramento, Calif. Halloween traditions, including trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parades, have all been nixed in Los Angeles County in 2020 under new health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Public Health says so-called “trunk-or-treating” events where kids walk from car to car in a parking lot are also forbidden. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann joins John Landecker to discuss the new plan for Halloween. Baldermann says in the wake of COVID-19, he wanted to help address the issue early. Normal trick or treat hours will still be on from 3-7 p.m. Residents that are concerned about having trick-or-treaters at their home, could attend a small event in the common center. Parents can bring their kids in costumes and receive a bag of candy from the village. Also, Baldemann says a universal yard sign, “trick-or-treaters welcome here” was designed to avoid any potential confrontation of knocking on doors.

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular