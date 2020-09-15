New Lenox Mayor Baldermann shares Halloween alternatives for those looking to celebrate

Jackie Rachev, Director of Communications for The Salvation Army's Metropolitan Division, chats with John Landecker about why they are doing Christmas campaigning early this year. The request for help is up about 500 percent for the organization this year. Rachev says many first time visitors are coming to the Salvation Army for food, financial assistance or school supplies because they need help due to COVID-19. "Jaw dropping is the perfect word for it." The red kettles have already made an appearance across 18 blocks on Michigan Avenue from Water Tower to Millennium Park. They are not ringing in snow just yet, but rather a call to action to "rescue Christmas for Chicago." To donate, visit online or at a contactless red kettle station where donations can be accepted via smart phone.