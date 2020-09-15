New Lenox Mayor Baldermann shares Halloween alternatives for those looking to celebrate

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann joins John Landecker to discuss the new plan for Halloween. Baldermann says in the wake of COVID-19, he wanted to help address the issue early. Normal trick or treat hours will still be on from 3-7 p.m. Residents that are concerned about having trick-or-treaters at their home, could attend a small event in the common center. Parents can bring their kids in costumes and receive a bag of candy from the village. Also, Baldemann says a universal yard sign, “trick-or-treaters welcome here” was designed to avoid any potential confrontation of knocking on doors.