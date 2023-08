With the fires happening in Maui, we wanted to help spread awareness to the cause and how to donate. Micah Kāne, the CEO and President of Hawaii Community Foundation, joins your host John Landecker to talk about the Maui Strong Fund and what we on the mainland can do to help. Find out more information at Hawaiicommunityfoundation.org – you can also donate there!

