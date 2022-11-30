Manny Jimenez, vice president and director of the CRA (Community Reinvestment Act) department with Marquette Bank, joins John Landecker on Giving Tuesday to discuss the work that Marquette Bank does in the community. Manny explains why Marquette Bank is different from other banks, outlines the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, and how they fund scholarships to community development projects and more.

