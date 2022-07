WGN Radio’s John Landecker is joined by Sideshow Gelato’s Jay Bliznick to talk about his newest gelato shop opening in Chicago’s Lincoln Square! Listen in while Jay shares how this magic themed gelato shop came about and how Magician Penn Jillette fits in to the equation. Sideshow Gelato offers unique gelato flavors and made in house all while being in an environment of mind blowing entertainment and unusual oddities.

To learn more about Sideshow Gelato go to sideshowgelato.com.