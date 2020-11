A collection of books about President Donald Trump, from left, “Siege” by Michael Wolff, “Devil’s Bargain” by Joshua Green, “Where Law Ends” by Andrew Weissmann, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” by James Comey, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, “Rage” by Bob Woodward, “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump, “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen, “Donald Trump V. The United States” by Michael S. Schmidt, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World” by H. R. McMaster and “Wicked Game” by Rick Gates appear on a shelf in Westchester County, N.Y. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. One of publishing’s most thriving genres of the past four years, books Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president’s loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

Books by and about presidents are perennial favorites for readers of all ages; there are around 15,000 books written about Abraham Lincoln alone. Whether its 800 page doorstops or brisk beach reads, people love the stories behind the highest office in the land.

Chicago Tribune features writer Christopher Borrelli joins John Landecker to explore our enduring love for presidential memoirs, biographies and more. Plus, he highlights a local Chicago bookshop that specializes in presidential reading.