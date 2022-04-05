John Landecker is joined by one of the most legendary concert and music producers to ever grace the game. If you have gone to a concert within the last fifty years it’s likely that you’ve been to a Jam Productions concert. Arny Granat is the co founder of Jam productions as well as Grand Slam Productions. Together they go over the start of Jam Productions and some entertaining stories that only come from 50 years in music.
Legendary music producer Arny Granat on 50-plus years of music
by: Breandan Rook
Concert producer Arny Granat during a January 2022 visit to WGN Radio (Jack Heinrich / WGN Radio)
