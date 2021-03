For years, Mister Kelly’s on Rush Street was a staple of Chicago nightlife, courting names like Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow and Muddy Waters. Soon, you can re-live the magic of Mister Kelly’s through an upcoming exhibit at the Newberry Library.

Alison Hinderliter and David Marienthal join John Landecker for a look at this monument to Chicago entertainment history and share some of the behind the scenes stories of Mister Kelly’s.