Berlin, Germany – April 18: A digital media player stick for online streaming ( Amazon Fire TV Stick ) is held over a laptop on April 18, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Need a Father’s Day gift in a pinch? Ian Sherr of CNET.com joins John Landecker to run down some quick and easy gifts for dad that won’t break the bank.

See the full list of last minute gifts here.