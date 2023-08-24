Jon Hansen, filling in for John Landecker this evening, is joined by Anthony Solis and Eric Cardenas from Prime Tacos. They brought in some of the best tacos that we have ever had and we of course devoured them down. They are featured in this year’s 10th annual Lakeview Taco Fest, happening Sat, August 26, 2023 from 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sun, August 27, 2023 from 11:00am to 10:00pm at 3500 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, IL. Check out the events page for more information, events, and vendors. @Prime_Tacoz on Instagram!

