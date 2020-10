A seventh-generation member of the legendary Wallenda family, Nik Wallenda is known worldwide for his incredible feats upon the high wire and beyond. Nik is the holder of eleven world records including highest four-level eight-person pyramid on the wire, the highest and longest bicycle ride on a wire, and hanging from a helicopter by his teeth.

He joins John Landecker to talk about his high flying family, facing fear and making the best of the life that we’re given.