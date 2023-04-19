Emmy award-winning producer Karen Lee Cohen joins John Landecker to talk about her new book, IT’S ABOUT TIME : My Award-Winning TV Adventure. In it she describes the ups and downs of her long career in the television business, gives tips to up-and-comers looking to get in and stay in the business, and discusses the spiritual threads throughout her career. She also shares stories of working with celebrities like Della Reese, Bob Hope, Rod Serling,

Jane Seymour, Lily Tomlin, Peter Allen, Jewel, Al Roker and more. Listen below to get a taste of some of her stories. Her website is linked here.

