Author and sports journalist, Paul M. Banks, joins John Landecker, filling in for Dave Plier, to talk about his book “Transatlantic Passage,” a book detailing how the soccer came to the United States from England. Later, Paul informs John on the standing of the U.S. in the World Cup as well as how the World Cup works and the issues occurring off the pitch.

