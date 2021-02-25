John Landecker and John Travolta at Woodfield Mall

On May 6, 1976, John Landecker and John Travolta visited Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Landecker was working as a top-40 DJ with huge ratings, and Travolta was starring in “Welcome Back, Kotter” and would soon reach superstardom in music and movies including “Saturday Night Fever.”

Earlier that day, Travolta had visited with Roy Leonard on WGN Radio and now he and Landecker were making an appearance at Woodfield where they were surprised by the size of the crowd – one report put it at 30,000 screaming fans. Here’s what it sounded like: