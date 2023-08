John Landecker is joined by legendary writer, voice actor and former Bozo the Clown performer, Joey D’Auria. Joey will be at the Wheaton All Night Flea Market on Saturday August 19th from 3pm to 1am! He will be doing meet and greets and signing autographs and showing a marvelous collection of Bozo memorabilia! Find more information here

