Prolific public television producer TJ Lubinsky joins John Landecker for a look back at the classic TV special It’s What’s Happening Baby. Airing for the first time since 1965, the special showcases some of the biggest names in music, including Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Catch It’s What’s Happening Baby this Saturday, March 6th on your local PBS station.