You may know him as Peter Brady from “The Brady Bunch,” but now Christopher Knight has partnered with director Phil Viardo to produce “True Love: The Film.” The documentary seeks to raise awareness about the Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder causing physical and cognitive complications. The film centers around Callie Truelove, who believes that having Williams Syndrome is a “superpower” that allows her and others with the syndrome to express unconditional love for everyone and everything around them.

