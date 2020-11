FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Richard Branson appears at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles. Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia to test the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph (966 kph). The company had received bids from 17 states in 2020 to build a 6-mile testing track and other facilities over hundreds of acres for its electromagnetic levitation transportation technology. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

This weekend, Virgin announced the first successful manned test of their lightening-quick Hyperloop transportation system. But how close are we to integrating this new mode of transit in our everyday lives?

Andrew J. Hawkins, senior transportation reporter at The Verge, joins John Landecker to break down this groundbreaking technology and what it means for the future of high-speed transportation.