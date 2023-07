Herb Weisbaum, also know as The Consumerman, contributing editor at Checkbook.org and host of the Consumerpedia podcast, joins your host John Landecker on the air to talk about new scams of course! Scammers out there are back to using mail scams to pose as the IRS and steal your information. Later on, hear all about sunscreen, the best ones to use, how much to use, and when to re apply!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction