Dane Neal, WGN host, and racing enthusiast joins John Landecker on the show to give us some updates right in the middle of the epicenter of racing. Dane gives us a little history on the 500, its special connection to WGN, as well as what to expect from his show on Sunday including but not limited to Mario Andretti. Listen to Dane LIVE from the 500 from 7 am to 10 am before the race!

