Illinois State Treasurer uses the “power of the internet” to help return money

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health joins John Landecker to discuss today's press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot about expanding the city's contact tracing efforts. The Department of Public Health is aiming to create 600 full and part-time positions as part of the program. It is aimed not only to help recruit contact tracers, who will be paid $20 per hour, and supervisors, who will be paid $24 per hour, but also to help recruits develop professional skills that can be used to help gain entry into the healthcare field on a long-term basis. Arwady says these positions will be hired by the 31 community based organizations in addition to providing training. For more information or to potentially apply, visit the website here.