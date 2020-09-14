Illinois State Treasurer uses the “power of the internet” to help return money

Common misconception is the “hassle” of receiving it

Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer joins John Landecker to discuss Illinois’ I- Cash unclaimed property program. Frerichs says the best part of the job is getting money returned to the rightful owners. A recent example was returning roughly 19 thousand dollars to the Geographic Society of Chicago. “We are fulfilling the wishes of someone no longer with us.” A woman left the funds in her will and the money sat for several years. The woman wanted to leave money to a good organization that supports the city. For more information, visit the website here.

