New England Sports Network betting analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Landecker to talk about more options coming for betting in Illinois and how Illinois residents have wagered $11 billion since March 2020. Listen in while Sam shares insight on tonight’s Sox game. Chicago Bears regular season win total is 6.5… Over or Under? Then, to close out the conversation, Sam shares some words from wisdom.

