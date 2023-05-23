Psychotherapist Robert W. Schmidt, author of Finding Resilience: Unlock the Door to Mental Health and Happiness, joins John Landecker to talk about what it takes to be happy. Listen in while Robert walks listeners through key steps for overcoming depression, as well as shares some secrets to making other people laugh when they might need it, how to laugh at your own personal struggles, and why laughter is the best medicine.

