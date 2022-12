The Russian spacecraft docked at the International Space Station, its primary lifeboat, sprung a leak and is damaged beyond repair, with seven astronauts on the ISS for the first time in 22 years. Editor-in-chief of Ad Astra Magazine Rod Pyle joins us on the program to break down the issue and more. Rod is also the host of This Week in Space, listen to it here

