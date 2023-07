Author Alicia Dunams joins John Landecker to discuss her new book, ‘How to Talk to Your Enemies 101+ Ways to turn Hostility into Peace’. Together they go through a few topics in the book from how to practice the forgiving lifestyle to how to talk to those with different political opinions and much more. Find a copy of the book for yourself wherever books are sold. If you want to read the first chapter totally free, click here!

