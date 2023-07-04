(Original Caption) Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Grey gives a wink and a wave to cameras as she and her co-star Patrick Swayze attend a party following the …
(Original Caption) Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Grey gives a wink and a wave to cameras as she and her co-star Patrick Swayze attend a party following the showing of their latest movie Dirty Dancing. The party for the Vestron Pictures release was held at Ed Debevic’s dinner whose ’50s setting matched the romantic love story which is set in the Catskill’s resort in the summer of 1963. The film opens nationally August 21st.
(Original Caption) Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Grey gives a wink and a wave to cameras as she and her co-star Patrick Swayze attend a party following the …
(Original Caption) Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Grey gives a wink and a wave to cameras as she and her co-star Patrick Swayze attend a party following the showing of their latest movie Dirty Dancing. The party for the Vestron Pictures release was held at Ed Debevic’s dinner whose ’50s setting matched the romantic love story which is set in the Catskill’s resort in the summer of 1963. The film opens nationally August 21st.
Sue Tabashnik, Author of Patsy Swayze: Every Day, A Chance to Dance, Patrick Swayze: The Dreamer, and The Fans’ Love Story Encore joins John Landecker to talk about Dirty Dancing and its upcoming sequel.