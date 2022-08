Managing Editor of The Takeout, Marnie Shure, joins WGN Radio’s John Landecker to discuss the show The Bear, streaming on Hulu, and how it well authenticates not only what it’s like to work in a kitchen, but what it’s like to work in a Chicago restaurant. Later, Marnie talks about the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally, and their new method of selling cookies online as a way to teach the scouts how to operate a business in the coming year.

