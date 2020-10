In a 1948 file photo actress Celeste Holm poses as her character Anne from the motion picture “Gentleman’s Agreement.” Holm, who won an Oscar in “Gentleman’s Agreement,” died Sunday July 15, 2012, a relative said. She was 95. (AP Photo/file)

In the entertainment business, not every name made it into the lights; but their performances will last forever.

Columbia College professor David Lazar joins John Landecker for a look back at some of the unsung heroes of Hollywood’s “Golden Age” and why their careers as character actors remain important to film history.

“Celeste Holm Syndrome: On Character Actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age” is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold.