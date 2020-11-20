History in the grooves: Rick Wojcik and Danielle Beverly talk about the personal stories behind our favorite records

Chicago used vinyl record buyer Rick Wojcik digging in the crates in Tokyo Japan, for rare jazz to bring back to his store Dusty Groove. Photo credit: Danielle Beverly

Dusty Groove owner Rick Wojcik has made his life around vinyl records. Travelling around the globe, Rick has tracked down some of the most sought after records on Earth. But more than music, Rick has collected the stories behind each LP and the people who loved them.

Rick and filmmaker Danielle Beverly join John Landecker to talk about the new documentary “Dusty Groove: The Sound of Transition” and how Rick expanded his Chicago record store into a world wide operation.

Purchase your virtual ticket for the film at cuff.eventive.org.