CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: A customer enters Dispensary33 marijuana dispensary on January 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The state has seen a spike in requests for medical marijuana cards since it legalized the drug for recreational use on January 1. Having a medical marijuana card allows users a substantial cost savings on the marijuana taxes which are expected to be around 40 percent in Chicago by mid-summer. The state is the 11th in the nation to legalize marijuana for recreational use. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lizzie Post, great-great granddaughter of etiquette author Emily Post, has updated her family’s wide range of etiquette topics to include marijuana manners: How should you use it around guests? Can you give it as a gift? What are the do’s and don’ts of dispensaries?

Lizzie joins John Landecker to explain what you need to know if you’re “canna-curious”.