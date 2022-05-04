Tonight on the show John has Joe Maddalena, the Executive VP of Heritage Auctions on the show to break down the history of Heritage Auctions, as well as talk about the items they have at auction from this very special showcase with items spanning the 1733 printing of the Magna Carta to signed Atlantic Charter to FDR’s inaugural top hat to JFK’s rocking chair!
Heritage Auctions to Offer Major American Treasures
by: Breandan Rook
