With the coming heat wave this week, Bill Snyder weather producer for WGN TV joins John Landecker on the show to explain the coming heat wave, where it’s coming from, and what to expect the rest of the summer. Then Steve Dale joins the show to talk about pet safety tips for this hot summer weather listen close, it might just save your pet’s life if needed!
by: Breandan Rook
