Head back to the ’90s with ‘The Friends Experience’

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, The Friends Experience has brought the world of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey and Chandler to life.

John Landecker talks with Superfly X co-founder Jonathan Mayers about their new walkthough experience featuring original props and set pieces and plenty of photo ops and swag for Friends fans of all ages. Plus, you can do it all safely with temperature checks, social distancing and, of course, “Monica Clean” hand sanitizing stations and wipe downs.

The Friends Experience will be there for you at The Shops at North Bridge now through January 3rd, 2021. Get your tickets at www.FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago.