WGN Radio sports reporter, frequent FanSided contributor and co-host of Da Windy City Podcast Mark Carman joins John Records Landecker to discuss all things NFL Draft. Listen in while John and Mark laugh at how Dan Hampton and Ed “O’B” O’Bradovich pick up where they left off this past weekend while hosting the WGN Radio NFL Draft Show. Then, the guys switch gears and discuss their thoughts on how the Bears will be this season and what to be on the lookout in the league in general.

