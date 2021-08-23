Great Moments in Vinyl brings Tom Petty, Billy Joel classics to the Edgewater Arts Festival

Lindsey Cochran and John Bowes of Great Moments in Vinyl join John Landecker to preview their two tribute shows coming to the Edgewater Arts Festival. Bringing together some of the best local musicians, Great Moments in Vinyl will perform timeless cuts from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Greatest Hits and Billy Joel’s The Stranger accompanied by stories from behind these classic albums.

GMiV brings you Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits on Saturday, August 28th and The Stranger Sunday August 29th. For more about the Edgewater Arts Festival, visit www.edgewaterartists.com.