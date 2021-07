Combining music and storytelling, Great Moments in Vinyl is a music project unlike any other. Leader Lindsey Cochran joins John Landecker to talk about this unique group of musicians and share a few stories from music mythology.

Great Moments in Vinyl plays Elvis Costello: ‘My Aim Is True’, ‘This Year’s Model’ and more Friday, July 23rd • 7 to 9 PM at Horner Park (2741 W. Montrose)