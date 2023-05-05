Professional golf photographer Patrick Koenig joins John Landecker on the show to talk about his journey of breaking a Guinness World Record of “Most different 18-hole golf courses played in one year”.

Back in 2018 Patrick quit his corporate job to make his dreams come true by driving across the United States with an RV. 2018 consisted of 47 states, 405 golf courses, all while raising $20,000 for charity. This adventure was called the “RGV Tour”. After it’s initial success, The RGV Tour 2.0 powered by Golf GameBook was born and is now in full swing (no pun intended) on this history making adventure. Listen in while Patrick shares where he is currently at in his “500 courses in 365 days” goal and shares what makes this journey – and golf – so enjoyable.

To follow along and support Patrick on his endeavor, check him out on Instagram @pjkoenig.

Note: The previous record of 449 courses was set in 2009.