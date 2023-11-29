Karina Slaughter, Chief Early Learning Officer at Chicago Commons, joins host John Landecker for a Giving Tuesday spotlight on Chicago Commons, the Chicagoland organization with over 100 years of service to our community. Listen to hear about all the great work Katrina and everybody over at Chicago Commons is doing for the community and how you can help!
Giving Tuesday: Chicago Commons and Educating Our Youth
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now