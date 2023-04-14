John Landecker sits in for Dave Plier and kicks things off with legendary musician Dave Burgess, rock pioneer, band leader for The Champs, and winner of the first R&B Grammy ever, for the 1958 hit “Tequila!”
by: Ben Anderson
