Loni Edwards Lunau, founder of The Dog Agency, and PetCon 2023, she’s also the author of the book ‘How to Make Your Dog #Famous’, joins your Host John Landecker to talk about PetCon 2023 coming to Chicago on July 22nd and 23rd to 401 N Morgan street! PetCon is a great opportunity to meet some of your favorite pet influencers, learn and connect with experts, support local non profits, and even peruse a garden of adoptable pets. Find out more here! For more information on The Dog Agency, click here!

