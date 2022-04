Herb Wisebaum from Consumers Checkbook joins John Landecker on the show tonight. Herb with his experience in all things consumer tells us the facts about electric vehicles to help us avoid “range anxiety” or the fear of running out of charge in your electric vehicle. On the second half, Herb warns us of the risks that are involved with cryptocurrency and scammers that want to steal your money!

