Dr. Janet Szlyk, the president of The Chicago Lighthouse, is back on the show to promote their Rise To Shine Race happening this Sunday 10/22/23. Visit Chicagolighthouse.org to learn more and register for the race! Listen below to hear Dr. Janet and John talk about all the different services that The Chicago Lighthouse offers to people not only in the Chicagoland area but all over the country!

