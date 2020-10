Actor John Belushi is shown at the opening night party for “Animal House” at the Village Gate in New York City on July 27, 1978. (AP Photo)

A new documentary on the life of comedy great John Belushi premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival. But does the movie capture the SNL legend the way it should?

Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert.com joins John Landecker to share his thoughts on the film and what it’s like to be a film critic during a global pandemic.