A painting that hangs in the museum featuring Barry Levenson, the Founder and Curator of the National Mustard Museum, in Mona Lisa form

Barry Levenson, the Founder and Curator of the National Mustard Museum, joins John Landecker to discuss the world’s largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia, located in Middleton, Wisconsin. Listen to hear all about the Worldwide Mustard Competition, National Mustard Day, and the Mustard for Munchkins Program. And of course, Barry gives his input on the age old question: does ketchup belong on a hotdog?