Discover the origins of improv with ‘Inventing Improv: A Chicago Stories Special’

Writer/producer Jude Leak and executive producer Dan Protess join John Landecker to pull back the curtain on the story of improv comedy. From its beginnings as a teaching tool to its rise as “theater for the common man”, “Inventing Improv” chronicles the people behind a comedic movement. The one-hour special premieres Friday, October 22, at 8:00 pm on all WTTW platforms.

On October 21, WTTW will host an “Inventing Improv” preview and discussion with Aretha Sills, granddaughter of Viola Spolin and daughter of Paul Sills; actor Alan Alda; Academy Award nominee Bob Balaban; actress, producer, writer, and comedian Frances Callier; comedian and actress Angela V. Shelton; and historian Mark Larson. Visit wttw.com/events to RSVP for this free virtual event.