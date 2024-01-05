Though our cities have a bitter football rivalry, does that mean we can’t explore all that Green Bay has to offer? No! Join Dane Neal as he fills in for John Landecker this evening and welcomes Nick Meisner, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications for Discover Green Bay, on to the show to tell us loyal Chicagoans all about the wonderful places, stores, restaurants, and all the hidden gems that Green Bay has to offer.

