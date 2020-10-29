Director Kevin Smith makes his way to McHenry, IL for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Get Old’

For over 25 years, Kevin Smith has been a symbol of independent filmmaking. From his debut “Clerks” to 2019’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”, Kevin has brought his irreverent humor and heart to every project. Now, you can experience his universe firsthand.

Smith and companion Jason Mewes make their Midwest pilgrimage with their Mooby’s fast-food popup and live podcast at the McHenry Drive-In. He joins John Landecker to talk about his path through filmmaking, meeting Mewes for the first time and his return to McHenry.