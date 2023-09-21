Allison Orr, Executive Director with the Downtown Wheaton Association and Paleo Joe join John Landecker to talk about the big outdoor exhibit that features 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs coming to Downtown Wheaton this September 25th through October 8th, 2023. Listen in while Allison and Paleo Joe share details about the events that are fun for the whole family this fall season and how you can get involved.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction