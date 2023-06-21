Ever wanted to travel to another country where Slow Jams reign supreme? Well you might want to apply for citizenship to The United Territories of The Sovereign Nation of The People’s Republic of Slowjamastan, a sovereign nation within the United States. The 11 acre country is ruled over by His Excellency Sultan Randy R Dub Williams. Listen to his interview with John below and for more information check out their website here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction